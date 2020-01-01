Watambala: Vipers SC midfielder eyes place in Uganda squad to bolster chances of playing abroad

About five or six local-based players will be considered for the Afcon qualifier set for November

Vipers SC midfielder Karim Watambala is hopeful of making it to the final Uganda Cranes squad for the South Sudan double-header believing it will give him a chance of playing abroad.

The Johnathan McKinstry-led side is in camp preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against their neighbours on November 12 and 16. The midfielder is part of the team and he hopes he will be among those lining up to play for his country.

"We are really prepared and working on our weaknesses so that we play South Sudan when we are strong," Watambala told the Sports Nation.

"I pray that if I make it to the final squad, I just wish to have a goal for the senior team or at least make an assist and am not scared of the competition because it happens everywhere and I am prepared.

"I am looking forward to make it to the senior team because I want to make it to any professional team outside Uganda at an early age and that is why I am working harder because this team contains a number of professional players which prepares for professional football and am using every opportunity available on Cranes to see that I achieve my goals."

Only five or six local-based players will be considered in the final squad.

Local-based players:

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (Sc Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel ( (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC), Owori David ( Sc Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers Sc), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).

Foreign-based players

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)