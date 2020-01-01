Watambala reveals how he plans to overcome complacency at Vipers SC

The central midfielder made his senior club appearance in the 2019/20 season and also earned a national call-up under Johnathan McKinstry

Vipers SC midfielder Karim Watambala has declared his readiness to fight complacency and ensure he remains a key figure for the Ugandan Premier League champions.

The midfielder is still a student at St Mary’s Secondary School and made his senior debut last season when the club fetched their fourth league title.

“Last season was a tough one as I was treading in new waters,” Watambala told the club’s website.

“At a new stage with so many people of different characters, I endured several challenges. But at the end of the day, my experience was enriched and I learned many lessons.

“I had a strong starting point to my senior career and I intend to keep going stronger step by step. I enjoyed playing each game.

“The coaches trusted me while I freely showcased my abilities. This made me fit well into the team and now, I want to do more and more.

“Ambition is lost without competition. I think you cannot play without being challenged. It is one of the reasons that I am a better player and I always look to work harder and avoid complacency.”

Meanwhile, Uganda’s State Minister of Sports Denis Hamson Obua has reiterated the government’s willingness to improve the sports infrastructure.

The state through the National Council of Sports (NCS) and Ministry of Education and Sports have made the construction of sports facilities a priority. Akii Bua Stadium and Buhinga Stadium have been earmarked for renovation.

Obua had earlier confirmed the Mandela Stadium was set for thorough renovation before the national team host their matches there but it was later designated as a Covid-19 isolation centre thus delaying renovation works.

Akii Bua Stadium in the north and Buhinga in Fort Portal are expected to undergo feasibility studies before 90-day improvement commences.

“The government of Uganda is determined to revive the sports infrastructure,” Obua said as per Kawowo Sports.

“Mandela National Stadium renovation is about to start, Nakivubo is underway and now the feasibility studies for Buhinga and Akii Bua will commence as early as October 2020.

“Priority has been given to the development of sports infrastructure which is key to the growth of the sports sector.”

The feasibility studies are expected to cost USh560,000,000 and USh424, 800,000 for Buhinga and Aki Bua respectively.