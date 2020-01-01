Wasswa: Wakiso Giants star wants teammates to learn from previous mistakes

The Purple Sharks defender wants his team to learn from past mistakes and make sure they improve in the new campaign

Wakiso Giants defender Hassan Wasswa has called on his fellow players to learn from past mistakes and make next season a better outing for the club.

The Purple Sharks managed to survive relegation in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) after finishing 10th in the 2019-20 campaign. They managed 30 points from 25 matches before the season was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wasswa, who is nicknamed ‘Dazo’, has now urged his teammates to work on things that failed them in the past season and prepare well for the new campaign.

More teams

“It was a tough season and am glad we achieved our dream of staying in the division,” Wasswa is quoted by the club’s official website. “But we could have done better and as players, we are not happy with ourselves with the position we attained.

“The past is beyond us but let’s prepare well, build a strong family, create super character and attitude. We can learn from previous mistakes, solve them, and use our strength effectively.”

Wasswa managed to feature in 16 games during the past campaign and scored two goals for the club in the Uganda Cup.

When the season was ended, Wakiso were the first club to celebrate the outcome, as they managed to stay in the top-flight for another season.

Wakiso CEO Sula Kamoga moved to thank the players and the fans for the good job they had done to make sure the team will once again play in the top tier for another season.

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been with us in our maiden season in the UPL,” Kamoga revealed in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Finishing 10th ensures we achieve our target of staying up although we believe we could have finished in a better position.

“I would like to point out clearly as a club, we always strive to achieve in the areas of technical excellence, financial stability, and making a social impact in the areas we operate from.

Article continues below

“On this note, I thank our technical team [past and present] and players for the job done, it has not been all rosy, but the sky is the limit as we retreat to embark on the forthcoming campaign.

“I also thank our fans for the unwavering support [moral, financial, and social], even when results didn’t go our way always but you remained loyal and am glad to inform you there has been a tremendous increase in officially registered members.

“Going forward, we have gone back to the drawing board and you should expect lots of exciting and innovative ideas for our club.”