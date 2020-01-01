Wasswa: Vipers SC keen to keep star away from rivals KCCA FC

The Venoms have confirmed they will not allow their utility player to sign for rivals KCCA in the coming transfer window

Vipers SC have stated they will not allow utility player Geoffrey Wasswa to sign for rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) in the coming transfer window.

Reports emerged on Monday that KCCA have shown a keen interest to sign Wasswa from their rivals Vipers SC. Wasswa’s five-year contract will expire at the end of the season and he seems willing to stay at the Kitende-based club - but only if the club is interested in keeping him.



The highly-rated versatile player who can play in defence and midfield has had a career marred with injuries but a source close to the player revealed he was concerned Vipers have taken long to contact him about the possible renewal of his contract.

Vipers have now openly revealed they are not taking the rumours lightly and will make sure that they engage the player over a possible extension.

More teams

“We are positive Wasswa will sign a new contract,” Abdu Wasike, the club’s spokesperson is quoted by Daily Monitor, “Haven’t got the actual details yet but it’s in the pipeline.

“We can’t lose a versatile player like Wasswa, a player that is deployed in every position on the field of play except goalkeeping. He has proved his worth since getting promoted from the school team.”

On KCCA’s reported interest, Wasswa said he also sees the rumours on Facebook, but “if indeed KCCA wants me, I don’t think it is a surprise because I think I am a good player.”

“But I’m committed to Vipers because every player has to be committed to the team which pays him,” Wasswa is quoted by Daily Monitor.

Wasswa continues his home workouts like all other players that were given a training program owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

Article continues below

The player, however, says what matters now is safety for Uganda and the world, and that once we are done with this pandemic, they are prepared to complete the league assault.

“What I know, as Vipers, we’re ready to lift this trophy. It’s all we are looking for and we are ready,” he concluded.

Vipers top the league on 54 points, four ahead of second-placed KCCA, with five games to go. Vipers have won 16, drawn six and lost three while KCCA have won one fewer, drawn five and lost as many.