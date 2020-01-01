Wasswa: KCCA FC ‘interested’ to sign Vipers SC star

The defending champions have openly been linked with a move to sign their rivals’ assistant captain at the end of the season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have shown a keen interest to sign Geoffrey Wasswa from rivals Vipers SC.

Wasswa kicked-off his career at the Venoms, having graduated to the senior team from the school team (St Mary's SS, Kitende), the feeder club of Vipers.

His five-year contract will expire at the end of the season and he seems willing to stay at the Kitende-based club - but only if the club is interested in keeping him.



The highly-rated versatile player who can play in defence and midfield has had a career marred with injuries.



A source close to the player revealed Wasswa is concerned that Vipers have taken long to contact him about the possible renewal of his contract.

“He is willing to renew as long as Vipers approach him. But if they do not, he will have no option but take a decision,” the source is quoted by New Vision.

“KCCA is one of the clubs that are interested in him although he claims he has not agreed on any deal with them.”



If Wasswa eventually crosses over to KCCA, he will join former Vipers players such as Kezironi Kizito, Erisa Ssekisambu and Sadam Juma.



Other Vipers players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season are goalkeeper Fabien Mutombola, Tito Okello, Brian Nkuubi and Tom Matsiko.



According to New Vision, the club is unlikely to renew Matsiko's contract. He is currently on loan at Wakiso Giants.



Nkuubi and Okello have had little playing time and are yet to reveal their next decision. Mutombola, the club's first-choice goalkeeper, is likely to see his contract renewed after putting up a good show this season.

Table-toppers Vipers (54 points) are close to winning their fourth title, but hot on their heels are KCCA (50 points), who are eager to defend their title.



By the time the league was suspended, there were five games left to the end of the season and new dates have yet to be set for the league's resumption.