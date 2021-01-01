Wanyama sends emotional message to departing CF Montreal coach Henry

The Harambee Star has thanked his former boss for the good times they had together since he joined club from North London

Kenya international Victor Wanyama has bid farewell to boss Thierry Henry after he decided to step down as CF Montreal coach.

The legendary former Arsenal forward took over in November 2019 but said in a statement on Thursday that the coronavirus-enforced distance between himself and his family was proving too much of a strain.

“It is with a heavy heart that I've decided to take this decision,” read a statement via Henry's Facebook account. "The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally.

"Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different.

“The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids.

“Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal. I would like to thank the fans, players and all the staff of this club that have made me feel so welcome.”

Wanyama, who moved to Montreal from Tottenham Hostpur, after Henry went for his services on March 4, 2020, has taken to his social media pages to thank the ex-Gunner for the good times they shared together at the club.

“Thank you for the time you shared with us boss Thierry [Henry] and wish you all the best,” Wanyama wrote on his Instagram page.

In a previous interview, Wanyama described Henry as a fatherly figure to many players at the club.

“I have got a good relationship with the manager [Thierry Henry] and I’m enjoying working with him,” Wanyama said as quoted by Standard Sports. “He is a good coach and person both on and off the pitch. He is always willing to help you and that is why I feel he is a great coach.”

Wanyama enjoyed enough playing time under Henry as the team pursued trophies last season before they exited the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League in the quarter-finals on away goals despite running out 1-0 winners in the return leg against CD Olimpia at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Henry joined Montreal as a relatively novice manager, following a spell as assistant manager of Belgium and an unsuccessful stint in charge of Monaco.

In the 2020 season, he led the club to the MLS play-offs for the first time since 2016, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.

The Frenchman was recently linked with taking over at Championship side Bournemouth, but the Cherries opted to appoint Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season.