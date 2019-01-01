Wanyama missing as Samatta & Onyango nominated for African Player of the Year award

The two players are the only East Africans who have been shortlisted before the ceremony is held in January next year to determine the winner

Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta and Ugandan keeper Denis Onyango have been nominated for the African Player of the Year award.

The Genk striker and the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper will battle it out for the top award during the ceremony set to be held early next year in Egypt.

There is no place for the Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama who has been a peripheral player at Tottenham Hotspur during the past year.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah, Idrissa Gueye of Senegal and Paris Saint-Germain, Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and Ajax, Ghana and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, Naby Keita of Guinea and Liverpool and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe are players set to give the East Africans a challenge.

Meanwhile, Meddie Kagere and his former Simba SC striking partner Emmanuel Okwi have been nominated for the newly-introduced inter-clubs player of the year category.

African Player of the Year nominees in full: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd), Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain).

Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan), Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain), Mahmoud Hassan (Egypt & Aston Villa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto), Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool), Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal), Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua), Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance), Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City), Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace), Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

African Interclubs Player of the Year nominees in full: Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly), Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba), Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

Fousseny Coulibaly (Cote d'Ivoire & Esperance), Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance), Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda), Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca), Jean-Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain), Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt & Zamalek)

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba), Meschack Elia (DR Congo & TP Mazembe), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance), Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek), Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Article continues below

Trésor Mputu (DR Congo & TP Mazembe) Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca), Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah).