Wanyama: I will remain Tottenham Hotspur fan despite Henry supporting Arsenal

The Harambee Stars skipper openly claims he will never follow his new coach to support the Gunners instead of Spurs

Victor Wanyama has openly stated he will never agree with anything his new coach at Montreal Impact Thierry Henry says regarding Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal because he will “always be Spurs.”

The 28-year-old Kenyan captain left Tottenham in March to complete a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) after he had spent three and a half years at the North London club following a move from Southampton back in the summer of 2016.

But despite signing for Montreal under Arsenal legend Thierry, Wanyama has assured Tottenham fans he will always remain a Spurs man.

“He’s an Arsenal legend and a very good manager, but we’ll never agree to anything regarding Spurs and Arsenal," Wanyama told MLSsoccer.com with a laugh. “I will always be Spurs through and through.”

Wanyama has also admitted he still keeps in touch with former teammates back in London as he stays fit in Montreal. On top of the team's fitness packet during the training moratorium, Wanyama adds to his workout by spurning the elevator and running up the stairs to his 64th-floor apartment.

He joined the Impact only with enough time for a cameo in the Concacaf Champions League before most of the sports world was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, still awaiting his MLS debut.

“My old teammates are fine, they're not giving me much banter about Henry," Wanyama continued. “If we were in England and I played for Arsenal, it’d be different. But I’ll always support Spurs, they're not winding me up. They know I’m Tottenham forever.”

Wanyama made 97 appearances for Spurs across all competitions over three and a half seasons in North London. The team finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th in his three full seasons in the league after not finishing in the top three since 1989-90.

They enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League final, losing to domestic foes Liverpool. They also were semi-finalists in the FA Cup twice and the League Cup once.

He enjoyed a seven-year stint in the Premier League but a nagging knee injury derailed his career as he fell down the pecking order.

He also found himself out of favour under Jose Mourinho with the Portuguese instead deciding to give midfield opportunities to the likes of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp, and Gedson Fernandes.