Wanyama: CF Montreal extend contract of Kenyan midfielder for two more seasons

Victor Wanyama will remain a CF Montreal player after agreeing to a contract extension until 2024.

Wanyama had run down his contract with Montreal

He has now extended his stay until 2024

Wanyama elated with the latest deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old former Harambee Stars was a free agent after running down his contract with the Major League Soccer outfit.

However, on Friday, Montreal confirmed they had tied down the midfielder to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and that he will remain at the club.

WHAT DID THE CLUB SAY? "CF Montreal announced Friday the club has come to terms with midfielder Victor Wanyama to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He will remain a Designated Player with the club."

WHAT DID WANYAMA SAY? The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was elated to extend his stay.

“I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years,” Wanyama said as quoted by the club website. “When I arrived here, I believed in the Club’s project.

"As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff, and the Montreal supporters."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wanyama moved to Montreal on a free transfer from Spurs on March 3, 2020, and in three seasons in MLS, he managed 80 games, starting in 78 of those, for a total of 6,891 regular season minutes, scored five goals and chipped in with eight assists.

Apart from Tottenham, he featured for Southampton in 2013 in the Premier League, and for Scottish giants Celtic, whom he helped lift two league titles in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, and the Scottish Cup in 2013.

WHAT NEXT FOR WANYAMA? Wanyama, who scored seven goals in 64 games for Kenya's Harambee Stars before retiring, will wait for February 26 when Montreal kick off the MLS season with a fixture against Inter Milan at DRV PNK Stadium.