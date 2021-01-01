Walusimbi: Kyetume FC came looking for draw against Express FC

The defender believes the visitors were only interested to get a point from their top-flight fixture at Wankulukuku Stadium

Express FC captain Enock Walusimbi has blamed Kyetume FC’s tactics for the 0-0 draw during their Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Red Eagles went into the match at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku seeking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat UPDF but they found it tough to break down Kyetume, who resorted to defending to earn a point.

Walusimbi has since said they were happy to have managed to get a point from the fixture but felt Kyetume were too defensive because they were only interested in battling for a draw.

“I am happy we picked up a point at home,” Walusimbi told the club’s official website after the game.

“Kyetume seemed to be interested in the point but as a team, going forward we shall have to convert our chances and I am sure we shall.”

The Red Eagles started the game on a high note knowing a win will move them top of the 16-team table, and it was Godfrey Lwesibawa who won a free-kick in the 25th minute just outside the 18-yard area, but fired his effort wide.

The winger got another chance to open the goal account two minutes later when he beat the offside trap, then came face on with the goal but his effort was punched over the bar by Kyetume’s goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

In the second half, Kyetume forward Robert Ssentongo seemed to be a thorn in the Express backline but Uganda international Murushid Juuko was able to calm the situation especially when dealing with aerial balls.

The Red Eagles missed another chance to take the lead when Erick Kambale had two chances, first his overhead kick went off the mark before he unleashed another ball that keeper Mutakubwa stretched to push out for a fruitless corner-kick.

The draw saw Express remain third on the log on 29 points and will complete their first-round fixtures with a short trip to Lugogo to face Police FC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Uganda Revenue Authority claimed a 2-1 win over champions Vipers SC at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Bombo to go top of the table on the same day.

Shafik Kagimu and Steven Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors before Ceasar Manzoki found the back of the net for the Venoms late in the second half.

The win helped URA to reach 33 points from 14 matches while Vipers are second on 30 points from 14 outings.