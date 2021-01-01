Walusimbi: Express FC ready to score goals against Police FC

The Red Eagles' captain assures fans they have rectified their mistakes and will score goals when they play away from home

Express FC captain Enock Walusimbi has stated they have worked on their strike force and will score goals when they face Police FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles will look to wrap up the first round of the top-tier when they make the short trip to Lugogo to face the law enforcers and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways having been held to 0-0 draw by Kyetume FC in their last assignment at home.

The draw against Kyetume came after they had suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to UPDF FC, and it means they have now gone for two matches without finding the back of the net.

Walusimbi has explained they have concentrated on the finishing factor during their training sessions ahead of the trip to face Police and they will score goals.

“We are much prepared for our last game of the first round, everyone of us knows the Police game [on Tuesday] is a must-win,” Walusimbi told the club’s official website.

“We have concentrated on finishing having gone two games back to back without scoring and we’re hopeful we’re going to score on Tuesday.”

In a previous interview, Walusimbi slammed Kyetume for going for a draw during their fixture at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku.

“I am happy we picked up a point at home,” Walusimbi told the club’s official website after the game. “Kyetume seemed to be interested in the point but as a team, going forward we shall have to convert our chances and I am sure we shall.”

Against Police, coach Wasswa Bbosa will miss the services of left-back Arthur Kiggundu and forward George Senkaaba who are nursing long-term injuries.

Article continues below

Bbosa’s charges have recorded their best first-round performances in a while if not the best ever in the club’s history, eight wins, four apiece (home and away) along with five draws and one defeat with 21 goals scored and seven (the least in the league) conceded in 14 games.

The two teams have met 22 times in the history of the league with Express managing nine wins while Police have six wins, with seven draws among them.

Police have won three of their last four meetings against Express with the visitors’ last win coming on October 4, 2019, but the Red Eagles have kept four cleans sheets in their last five outings.