Wales: Bellamy’s squad for the play-offs – they could face Italy in the final

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has announced the 26-man squad that will compete in the play-offs for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a step-by-step process, starting with the semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday 26 March at a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium. Should they win, the Dragons will face the winner of the Italy v Northern Ireland play-off in the final, again in Cardiff, on Tuesday 31 March.





The winners of the play-off will travel to North America for the World Cup finals, where the draw has already placed them in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland and Qatar. In the immediate future, however, Wales will be without Tottenham’s Ben Davies, one of the Welsh national team’s key players, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury.





Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow (Leeds), Danny Ward (Wrexham), Adam Davies (Sheffield Utd), Tom King (Everton).

Defenders: Jay Dasilva (Coventry), Rhys Norrington-Davies (QPR), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Joe Rodon (Leeds), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ronan Kpakio (Cardiff).

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Jordan James (Leicester), Liam Cullen (Swansea), Joel Colwill (Cardiff), Harry Wilson (Fulham), David Brooks (Bournemouth).

Forwards: Nathan Broadhead (Wrexham), Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace), Sorba Thomas (Stoke), Mark Harris (Oxford), Lewis Koumas (Hull City), Dan James (Leeds), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff).