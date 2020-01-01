Wakiso Giants will become best club in Uganda - Kamoga

The Matugga-based charges will start their 2020/21 UPL campaign against Police FC

Wakiso Giants CEO Sula Kamoga has stated the management have worked hard to strengthen the club and make it the best in Uganda.

The administrator was speaking during the unveiling of the new Ush 200 million sponsorship from Ward Wizard Company. The CEO went on to welcome the deal which he believes will help the team continue improving in the Ugandan Premier League.

"We have come a long way but we promise to always move with you as one family," Kamoga said.

"You have stuck with us through the hard times under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have worked on streamlining and strengthening the club in our bid to become the best club in the country. We are grateful for the partnerships we already have and wish to grow even further.

"We unveil a new sponsor, Ward Wizard Uganda. They have opted to join us in a partnership that will have Ward Wizard become our shirt sponsors for the next season."

The Ward Wizard Managing Director Nirav Shar went on to explain how the company will benefit after partnering with Uganda's top-tier side.

"It is a great story to our association with the Wakiso Giants. It started with introductions to [Wakiso chairman] Hassan Lule and since then it has been a smooth process of negotiations," Shar said.

"We believe that our partnership with the club will have great importance for our brand and objectives given the club’s ambition and a legion of following."

The sponsorship will come in packages, with the team receiving Ush 50 million quarterly.

The Purple Sharks are set to start their 2020/21 league campaign with a tricky fixture against the Police FC. The administrative side won both fixtures last season by an identical 2-1 scoreline.

The Ugandan Premier League officially kicked off on Thursday, December 4 and the 13-time champions KCCA FC made a trip to Matugga to play Bright Stars FC.

Brian Aheebwa and Samuel Ssenyonjo were on target for the visitors with Joseph Akandwanaho getting the consolation for the hosts.

It was sweet revenge for the Kasasiro Boys who lost the reverse fixture last season by the same margin.