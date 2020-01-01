Wakiso Giants to recruit more members after staying in UPL

The promoted club started plans for the new season with the main target being increased number of supporters

Wakiso Giants have vowed to recruit more members after they managed to secure their status in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) for another season.

The promoted club managed to stay in the top-flight on their debut season after finishing in the 10th position when the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) ended the season owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vipers SC, who were leading the table on 54 points, were declared the champions, Proline FC were relegated alongside Maroons FC and Tooro United, while Myda FC and UPDF earned slots in the top-tier as Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara, and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team to grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.

Wakiso fans coordinator Arafat Kasolo has now thanked the club's supporters for pushing the team to do better in their maiden top-flight season and promised to go for more recruitment ahead of the start of the new season in August.

“We are grateful having accomplished our maiden season in the UPL by having finished 10th on the log and successfully staying in the league,” Kasolo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“As the fans executive, from the onset, we had set clear goals and objectives of making a difference in the way football is supported in Uganda by being exemplary to the rest which has been successfully achieved.

“We would, therefore, like to appreciate all Giants fans across the world for always abiding by our rules, supporting our team morally, financially, and physically by always buying club merchandise and attending home and away matches.

“This forthcoming season, we aim at strengthening the recruitment of new members across the globe and opening up as many more branches as possible.

“Lastly we thank the players for the good show on the pitch and the management for always supporting our activities.”

Wakiso were the first team to welcome the decision by Fufa to end the season and also thanked the players and the technical bench for making sure the team stayed afloat.

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been with us in our maiden season in the UPL,” revealed a statement signed by the club’s CEO Sula Kamoga, and obtained by Goal.

Wakiso finished 10th on 30 points from 25 matches.