Wakiso Giants to compensate ticket holders after UPL season ended

A day after celebrating staying in the league, the club has confirmed they will reimburse fans who had bought season tickets

Wakiso Giants have offered to compensate season ticket holders since the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League (UPL) campaign has ended.

On Wednesday, Vipers SC were declared champions after the top-flight was cancelled as announced by Fufa president Moses Magogo during his press briefing.

Vipers, who were leading with 54 points, against defending champions KCCA FC’s tally of 50 points when the league was suspended due to the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, have now bagged their fourth title in history.

Defending Uganda Cup champions Proline were relegated alongside Maroons FC and Tooro United, while Myda FC and UPDF have earned slots in the top-tier as Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara, and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team to grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.

Wakiso have confirmed in a statement seen by Goal they will now work out on ways to compensate fans who had purchased tickets for the remaining matches.

“As we wind up the season, we have been faced with a global challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to the premature ending of the league without the completion of all games,” confirmed a club statement signed by CEO Sula Kamoga.

“As courtesy and fairness to our season ticket holders, the management has decided to compensate the two home games that you have missed with a discount on your new season ticket for the 2020/21 season.

“As management, we shall always strive to provide the best matchday experience and hospitality for our clients and fans that attend all our events.”

The statement also comes a day after the club celebrated staying in the league for another season and thanked the players for the efforts they put in.

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been with us in our maiden season in the UPL,” revealed a statement signed by Kamoga, and seen by Goal on Friday.

“Finishing 10th ensures we achieve our target of staying up although we believe we could have finished in a better position.

“I would like to point out clearly as a club, we always strive to achieve in the areas of technical excellence, financial stability, and making a social impact in the areas we operate from.”

Wakiso finished 10th on 30 points from 25 matches.