Wakiso Giants sign Satulo, Ssemujju declines Poland, South Africa moves

Ugandan clubs continue to do transfer business by bringing on board players to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2020/21 season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants have confirmed the signing of defender Edward Satulo.

Satulo has signed a three-year deal with the Purple Sharks from Wobulenzi FC and had won the Masaza Cup tournament in 2017 and 2018 with his previous clubs, Gomba FC and Ssingo FC, respectively.

He lost in the final of the annual tournament with Gomba in 2016.

“Wakiso Giants are delighted to announce the signing of central defender [Edward] Satulo alias Satro on a three-year contract until 2023 with an option for extension for a further year,” the club announced.

Speaking to the club website, Satulo was elated with the move.

“It’s a big step in my career and it couldn’t come at a better time. I have won everything in Masaza Cup and feel ready for the challenge in the top division," the player said.

“I am still learning and believe I am at the right place to continue my development as a player at an ambitious young club like Giants.

“I know what a tough challenge it is but with the coaches, teammates and fans behind the team, I will do well.”

Coach Douglas Bamweyana stated Satulo has everything to succeed in the top-tier.

“Satulo is a talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,” Bamweyana told the same publication.

“He has all the attributes that a centre-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality and is ready to learn.”

Satulo was born in November 2000.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ssemujju has revealed why he decided to remain at BUL FC even though there was interest from foreign clubs.

Earlier reports indicating Ssemujju had also attracted interest from UPL reigning champions Vipers SC have also been confirmed.

His agent Jens Liedwall said the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for the player’s decision not to sign for the foreign clubs.

“[Joseph] Ssemujju has signed an extension at BUL Football Club,” Liedwall told Kawowo Sports.

“He also had interest from Vipers, a South African Premier League club and Polish Second Division club but because of the Covid-19 situation and Chan 2021 ahead, we decided to stay another year at Bul.

“This is a perfect alternative for Joseph. BUL plan is to be a top team in the Premier League this coming season and it’s an interesting project for Joseph to be part of.”