'At one point I thought I could not play again' - Wakiso Giants' Kiirya

Prior to Tuesday's game against Kyetume, the custodian had not played competitive football for 932 days owing to a long-term injury

Goalkeeper Samson Kiirya has revealed he thought he would not play competitive football again after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament which kept him out for about three years.

The custodian was injured in training on May 23, 2018, while in training, and went on to spend 932 days out of football. However, he was in goal on Tuesday as the Purple Sharks played to a 2-2 draw with Kyetume at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

"I cannot thank God enough, at one point I thought I could not play again," the experienced Kiirya said.

"But the mere fact that I have been able to play competitive football again; I really feel good, I am courageous and I know with time, it will feel very normal.

"I really waited for this moment for a long time."

The goalkeeper has explained how it felt lining up for his team again after a long time out.

"I have trained well which made me strong and in the pre-season games I have been involved in - prepared me [well]," Kiirya added.

"Psychologically, you are a bit nervous but it’s a matter of time since the friendly games are different from matches."

Kiirya was replaced with 25 minutes to go, with Derrick Emukule taking his position on the pitch.

"I just felt we needed a little more calmness," Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana stated.

"We thought he was not as calm as we wanted and as we know him and in this situation.

"He was far away from the bench and could not send him a message but we believe in his quality and the rest of the lads as well."

The goalkeeper was among the players who joined the Purple Sharks before the beginning of the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League season. Prior to Tuesday's game, the last time Kiirya had played was way back on May 21 for former team SC Villa.

The Purple Sharks started their campaign with a goalless draw away to 2005 champions Police FC before again drawing 2-2 with Kyetume in their recent outing.

After the two games, they are now placed 7th on the table with two points, four less than leaders KCCA FC.