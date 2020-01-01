Wakiso Giants fire Mbabazi and appoint Sserwadda on interim basis

The struggling Ugandan club have parted ways with the veteran coach after a series of poor results in the top flight

Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants have confirmed the exit of coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Mbabazi, who joined Wakiso to replace Kefa Kisala, has mutually agreed to leave the club and will now be replaced by Deo Sserwadda but on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“The head coach of Wakiso Giants Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has departed the club as of today [Friday] after a mutual agreement with the Board over a series of results and other factors,” Wakiso confirmed in a statement seen by Goal.

“We are, therefore, very grateful and thank Mbabazi and his members of the Technical bench for the work done during their tenure at the club and wish them the best in their future endevours.

“In that regard, the club has appointed Deo Sserwadda to take over on interim basis until the end of this season when a permanent technical staff will be named. Sserwadda will work with Steven Bengo and Ali Kiggundu as assistant and keeper trainer respectively.”

Before joining Wakiso, Mbabazi had also coached a number of clubs including Onduparaka FC, Mbarara City FC, and Kyetume.

Sserwadda’s first assignment will be a league match against Maroons FC on February 18.