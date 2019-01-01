Wakiso Giants FC reveal why they have appointed Mbabazi as new head coach

The Purple Sharks say they chose the experienced tactician as they believe he is the right man to help them achieve their ambitions

Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants have explained why they have settled on Livingstone Mbabazi as their new head coach.

Mbabazi took over the reins from Steven Bengo, who had been appointed on an interim basis following Kefa Kisala's departure in early November.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of [Livingstone] Mbabazi as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season,” Wakiso Giants confirmed the development on their website.

“Mbabazi, a top player during his playing days is one of the best coaches in the land with excellent tactical proficiency as exhibited at wherever he has coached.”

The former Cranes midfielder expressed his delight with his appointment and has revealed why he chose the club just days after leaving Onduparaka FC.

“I am delighted to be joining a club with great ambitions. The club’s organisation and their sense of direction are what has attracted me and am looking forward to having success here,” the former Kyetume FC and Mbarara City coach stated.

Baker Kasule has also been given the role of the first assistant coach while Yusuf Ssenyonjo will act as the goalkeeping coach.

Wakiso Giants CEO Sula Kamoga believes Mbabazi is the man to help them achieve their ambitions as a club.

“In Mbabazi, we have one of the best coaches around who is truly passionate about the game. He is a great tactician and has the experience to steer the club in the direction of our ambitions and we believe he will bring the desired energy and belief to the dressing room and the entire club as well,” Kamoga said.

Article continues below

Wakiso Giants have 20 points and are seventh on the UPL log after the conclusion of the first round.