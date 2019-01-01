Wakiso Giants FC part ways with coach Kisala after poor start to season

The Ugandan club have moved to appoint the former Cranes player on a caretaker role as they face Vipers SC on Tuesday

Wakiso Giants FC have appointed Steven Bengo as the caretaker coach following the exit of Kefa Kisala.

The Ugandan club has confirmed in a statement the former Uganda Cranes player will take over from Kisala, who agreed to part ways with the club on Monday.

“The club and coach Kefa [Kisala] have mutually agreed to terminate the employment contract,” confirmed the statement seen by Goal. "The reasons for termination remain confidential but are for the benefit of either party.

“The club thanks [Kefa] for his services over the past months and wishes him well in his next endeavour. He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and we are proud of the successes we shared together.

“In the meantime, the club has appointed former player Steven [Bengo] as a caretaker coach as the club prepares to announce the new chapter and new head coach.”

Kisala’s exit comes on the back of Wakiso’s inconsistent performances in the league so far. Bengo’s first assignment will be the Ugandan Premier League match against table-toppers and unbeaten side Vipers SC on Tuesday.

Wakiso are currently lying 10th on the log with 10 points ahead of Tuesday’s league game on the back of two consecutive defeats they suffered against Express (3-0) and Police (2-1).