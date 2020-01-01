'Wakiso Giants excited to show what they have been cooking' - Bamwenyana

The Purple Sharks will open their league campaign with a tricky tie against Police FC

Wakiso Giants head coach Douglas Bamwenyana has stated he is excited to showcase what his team has been preparing in the forthcoming 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

Save for the national team, football in Uganda has not been played since March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) was forced to annul the league and crown Vipers SC as the champions with five rounds left.

However, football is set to resume once again but under tough guidelines by respective authorities. Clubs have been preparing for the new campaign and the tactician has also pointed out his charges are ready.

"We are happy with our preparations and excited to showcase what we have been cooking," Bwamenyana said as quoted by the club's website.

"On a technical note, the further delay to kick-off was a blessing in disguise; and was used to good effect to steadily impart our philosophical ideas.

"We await our kick-off date with excitement and optimism."

The experienced coach has also pointed out how the coronavirus affected the sports fraternity at large.

"It is with mixed feelings; excitement and relief now that we will take to the pitch and play again," Bwamenyana continued.

"I might sound selfish but it feels as though the pandemic has affected us in sport the most, probably because it is a way of life for us."

Fufa confirmed the Premier League will start on December 3.

As the government had not lifted the ban on contact sports, the federation rescheduled the programme again and said the league would start on November 20 before the latest development.

"The Fufa Club Licensing Committee will issue 2020/21 UPL club licenses by November 3, 2020, while the Fufa Competitions Directorate is to issue players’ licenses and bench permits by November 10 2020," Fufa’s statement read in part.

"The UPL secretariat shall release the fixtures by November 10, 2020, and the Uganda Premier League kick-off is set for December 3, 2020.”

Tough regulations have been put in place in order to guide participating teams in adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

"Licensed players and technical staff for the 2020/2021 season who will undertake sporting roles at training and matches will undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test," it added.

"Only persons who test negative and get issued with a Fufa Covid-19 clearance certificate shall be eligible to participate in the team training and matches.

"All referees and match commissioners for the 2020/21 UPL Season will undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test. Only persons who test negative and get issued with a Fufa-Covid-19 Clearance Certificate shall be eligible to officiate the matches.

"The Fufa Covid-19 personnel and the official Fufa Covid19-testing centre will administer the bi-weekly testing of players and technical staff."