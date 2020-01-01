Wakiso Giants defeat Bugoigo Leopard to advance in Uganda Cup

The top tier side managed to silence their opposition to seal their position in the next round

Wakiso Giants FC have advanced to the second round of the Uganda Cup after defeating Bugoigo Leopard 2-0 on Saturday.

With the likes of KCCA FC, SC Villa, Bright Stars, Tooro United, Mbarara City and defending champions Proline FC qualifying to the next round, Wakiso had to ensure they give their best to avoid heartbreak against the Bulisa District-based side.

The Purple Sharks needed just five minutes to open the scoring courtesy of Viane Ssekajugo. The striker was at it again in the 68th minute to send his team to the next phase of the competition.

UPL side Police FC joined Vipers, Onduparaka, BUL and Busoga out of the competition after a humiliating defeat against minnows Admin FC.

The hosts needed goals from Aaron Okoth and Walter Alele in the fifth and 40th minutes. Despite a determined performance from the Police side, Admin defended well to advance.

Saturday's results:

Bugoigo 2-0 Police

Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Mbale Garage 1-2 UPDF

Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume