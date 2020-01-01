Wakiso Giants celebrate finishing 10th and keeping UPL status in maiden season

The promoted side revel at keeping their place in the top-flight after the season was ended owing to Covid-19 pandemic

Wakiso Giants have celebrated staying in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) for another season after the 2019-20 campaign was ended.

On Wednesday, Vipers SC were declared champions after the top-flight was cancelled as announced by Fufa president Moses Magogo during his press briefing.

Vipers, who were leading with 54 points, against defending champions KCCA FC’s tally of 50 points when the league was suspended due to the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, have now bagged their fourth title in history.

Defending Uganda Cup champions Proline were relegated alongside Maroons FC and Tooro United, while Myda FC and UPDF have earned slots in the top-tier as Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara, and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team to grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.

Wakiso have now welcomed the decision by Fufa and also thanked the players and the technical bench for making sure the team stayed afloat.

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been with us in our maiden season in the UPL,” revealed a statement signed by the club’s CEO Sula Kamoga, and obtained by Goal.

“Finishing 10th ensures we achieve our target of staying up although we believe we could have finished in a better position.

“I would like to point out clearly as a club, we always strive to achieve in the areas of technical excellence, financial stability, and making a social impact in the areas we operate from.

“On this note, I thank our technical team [past and present] and players for the job done, it has not been all rosy, but the sky is the limit as we retreat to embark on the forthcoming campaign.

“I also thank our fans for the unwavering support [moral, financial, and social], even when results didn’t go our way always but you remained loyal and am glad to inform you there has been a tremendous increase in officially registered members.

“Going forward, we have gone back to the drawing board and you should expect lots of exciting and innovative ideas for our club.”

Wakiso finished 10th on 30 points from 25 matches.