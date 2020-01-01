Wakaso leads Ghanaian superstars in national independence commemoration

Prominent Black Stars have been among the Ghanaian players celebrating the nation's big day on social media

Ghanaian players have taken to social media to join in on their nation's Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Ghana broke away from British colonial rule on 6th March 1957 to lead the charge for Sub-Saharan African nations gaining independence.

As the nation marks the special anniversary, national team players took to social media to join in.

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, who plays club football for Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, were among those celebrating.

Below are some of the reactions:



🇬🇭 happy 63rd Independence Day to our homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 ✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/y70bCAutRm — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) March 6, 2020

Happy 63rd Independence Day to our motherland Ghana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2XDVp6MVaa — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) March 6, 2020

Let every patriot be honored; Don't let politics get in the way. Without them, freedom would have died; What they did, we can't repay. Happy Independence Day! Freedom in our minds, freedom in our words, pride in our souls and salute to our nation!@CoachOpeele @ray_moni pic.twitter.com/UzOm0XTWpd — R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye__Magic14) March 6, 2020

God Bless Our Home Land Ghana 🇬🇭❤️🙏Happy Independence Day 🙏❤️❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/dj7LnuGlB4 — Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) March 6, 2020

Happy Independence Day to my motherland GHANA.

May we all together make our dear nation great and strong. #HCTG #GhanaAt63 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 May we all together make our dear nation great and strong. #HCTG #GhanaAt63 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/kKLHHQ4Qar — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) March 6, 2020

HAPPY 63RD INDEPENDENCE DAY TO GHANA MY MOTHERLAND. #godblessourhomelandghana 🇬🇭 — isaac cofie (@1_general_1) March 6, 2020

Happy 63rd independence day to all ghanaians 🇬🇭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gEg2LUJg3i — Robin Polley (@rpolley25) March 6, 2020