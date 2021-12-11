Wahi, Mavididi and Sambia score as Montpellier decimate Brest

Montpellier recorded a 4-0 away win over Brest with Elye Wahi, Stephy Mavididi and Junior Sambia all finding the net in Saturday’s Ligue 1 encounter.

The hosts came into the game full of confidence having won their last six matches in all competitions.

For the visiting Paillade, they picked up a win in their last outing – defeating Clermont 1-0 on December 5.

As expected, Brest got off to an impressive start by dominating ball possession, but they squandered several goalscoring opportunities.

The visiting side was close taking the lead at the half-hour mark when Mavididi received a precise low pass and quickly rifled a shot on goal, but that could only find the crossbar.

On the other hand, Steve Mounie placed his header just wide of the left post after a cross into the penalty area.

Seconds before the half-time break, Montpellier took the lead through Wahi whose bullet header from Teji Savanier’s assist beat goalkeeper Marco Bizot in goal.

Hurt by the deficit, Michel Der Zakarian’s team came into the second half with the ambition of fighting back, albeit, it was the visitors who doubled their advantage courtesy of former England youth international of Congolese descent Mavididi.

The 23-year-old controlled a pass from Arnaud Souquet and fired into the bottom left corner to beat the goalkeeper.

Five minutes later, Brest had a shout for a penalty but referee Benoit Millot turned it down after consulting with VAR.

On the hour mark, things got worse for the home team as Sambia profited from an inch-perfect pass from Valere Germain to earn his club an unassailable lead.

Despite Pirates’ efforts to reduce the deficit, that ambition failed as Germain capped his impressive display with a goal in the 85th minute.

Cote d’Ivoire prospect Wahi was subbed off in the 46th minute for Germain while Mavididi came off for Leo Leroy with a minute left to the final whistle.

On the other side, Benin Republic international Mounie was replaced by Rafiki Said in the 77th minute while Youssouph Badji came in for Romain Faivre in the 85th minute.

Thanks to this result, Montpellier climbed to fourth in the French elite division log after garnering 28 points from 18 matches. For Brest, they dropped to 12th with 24 points from the same number of matches.