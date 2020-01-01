Wahab: Wakiso Giants sign long-serving Onduparaka FC midfielder

The midfielder signed for the Purple Sharks after serving the Caterpillars for almost six and a half years

Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants have signed Gadaffi Wahab on a three-year deal.

Wahab has rejoined his former head coach Livingstone Mbabazi as he leaves Onduparaka FC, a club he had served for the last six years. He was appointed captain when Rashid Toha left the club.

Joining the Purples Sharks means Wahab has also rejoined former teammates defender Jeriga Atendere and striker Viane Sekajugo. The midfielder, who was Onduparaka's captain since the beginning of the 2019/20 season, leaves the club sitting third with 30 points after 19 matches.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants are ninth with 23 points but have played one fewer match than Onduparaka.

Reports indicate midfielder Faizul Anini could also be signed before the current transfer window ends.

Wahab was a key member of the team which helped Onduparaka earn promotion to the top-flight after the 2016 season.

He has three goals so far and could add more as he hopes to help his new club improve on their current tally of 19 goals.