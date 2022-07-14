Wafcon 2022: Zambia star Banda defended by Human Rights Watch following gender test 'violation'

The Shepolopolo captain was barred from the continental competition, a move that their local FA protested

The non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch has leapt to the defence of Zambia striker Barbra Banda after she was denied the chance to take part in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The 22-year-old was blocked from participating after failing FIFA-imposed gender eligibility tests.

Human Rights Watch claims Banda’s rights were violated and has also called out FIFA’s rules that allow players to be subjected to such testing.

What has Human Rights Watch said about Banda?

"Football authorities blindsided Barbra Banda, a top player on the Zambian women’s team when they announced she was ineligible for competition in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last week after a ‘gender verification procedure’ that determined her testosterone levels were ‘too high’ to compete as a woman," a statement by the New York-based body said.

"Such sex testing procedures are flagrant human rights violations because they are stigmatizing, stereotyping, and discriminatory. FIFA, the highest global authority in football, has a policy that encourages such tests, contrary to the organization’s human rights responsibilities.

"FIFA’s policy states that any football association or medical officer’s request for a player to undergo an involuntary ‘gender verification procedure’ based on suspicion about her sex, is permissible."

FIFA challenged to adjust policies

While suggesting that current FIFA regulations are discriminatory, Human Rights Watch added that new and narrower regulations were introduced even after such policies were challenged.

"The outdated and discriminatory FIFA policy has been in place since 2011," the statement added.

"There is precedent for this harm – and of athletes effectively pushing back. In 2014, the Athletics Federation of India outed one of its women runners for having high testosterone and banned her from the competition.

"That athlete, Dutee Chand, took her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was reinstated, and the global sex testing regulations for women runners were scrapped. Unfortunately, new, narrower regulations were introduced in 2018.

"Caster Semenya, the famed South African runner who has been ruled ineligible for competition, is currently challenging the 2018 World Athletics regulations at the European Court of Human Rights."

The human rights watchdog now affirms Banda’s rights were violated and has called on FIFA to adjust its policies.

"Regardless of who conducted the sex test on Banda, her medical information has now been leaked – a clear violation of her right to privacy," it concluded.

"To meet its international human rights responsibilities, Fifa needs to change course, adjust its policy, and stand firm on the side of current and aspiring women athletes."

How have Zambia performed at Wafcon?

Zambia haven't let Banda's absence affect them negatively as they've embarked on a run through to the Wafcon semi-finals.

They beat Senegal on penalties in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four tie against either South Africa or Tunisia on July 18.

