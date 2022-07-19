The country's Head of State calls the Copper Queens to urge them on despite losing to Banyana Banyana in the semis

Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema has questioned the penalty which was awarded to South Africa and produced the winning goal in the semi-final clash of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

After a good run in the competition, the Copper Queens failed to get past the last four stage, after Banyana Banyana were awarded a penalty in additional time which they scored to win 1-0 and reach the final where they will face hosts Morocco.

The penalty decision has irked Zambia's Head of State, who has insisted it should not have been awarded because the "foul was outside the box."

“That was a contestable penalty, the goal is a questionable penalty, and I think we should really look into it carefully it was outside the box but you did a fantastic job," Hichilema told Coppers Queens' players in a telephone conversation as reported by Faz media.

"You have done a good run up to now, semi-final is good, you qualified to the World Cup [and] we are proud of you and on behalf of all Zambians we are proud of you, feel happy don’t be depressed.

“Mulimbe ma ladies [stay strong ladies], you have done a wonderful job, mwagwila nchito yaikulu maningi ngako [you have done a very commendable job], you have made us proud, we are proud of you, you have really nothing to apologise about to feel sad about you have done a good job, next time you will be there."

Hichilema further insisted many people who were watching the game, have big questions about the penalty but nevertheless asked the players to represent the country well.

“Many people who were watching like us have questions about that penalty but well done, keep the spirits of the girls and the whole team high," Hichilema continued.

"You are going to the World Cup, we are all behind you, we will do our best as a government and the people of Zambia are behind you, we wish you well."

Hichilema said he understood the pain of being defeated in the last minute but urged the players to be professional throughout the tournament in Morocco.

“Just play the game you love so much. You love soccer, go out and play and play with your hearts, with your mind, with your body, do what you decided to do as professional soccer players, do just that and we are all behind you,” added Hichilema.

"We thank the coaching team, don’t be depressed as I said, you have done a fantastic job, remain strong.

"You are professional players and a professional behaves in certain ways when you haven’t won the game, especially like this one where it is contestable whether that was a penalty or not. You just keep your heads high, keep going."

In his response, Zambia coach Bruce Mwape promised Hichilema victory when they take on Nigeria's Super Falcons in the third-place play-off fixture.

“We want to say thank you for the words and cheering the girls, I think the team will remain in good spirit and we are looking forward to the next game that we have and we appreciate your support,” Mwepu said.

"We are going for nothing less than victory to make our people back home proud."