Wafcon 2022: ‘Oshoala is overrated’ – Fans criticise Super Falcons captain after Banyana defeat

The 27-year-old forward has come under heavy criticism after she failed to inspire the defending champions to Group C opening win

Supporters on social media have aimed a dig at Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala after the Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.

The defending champions went into the game at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco as the favourites but after a goalless first half, Banyana took a deserved lead in the second period courtesy of Jermaine Seoposenwe in the 61st minute.

Two minutes later, Banyana doubled their lead when Hildah Magaia slotted the ball past the advancing Nigeria custodian Tochukwu Oluehi. The Super Falcons reduced the deficit in stoppage time courtesy of Rasheedat Ajibade but it was too late as Banyana held on to bag maximum points.

Despite fielding a host of European-based players, among them Oshoala, who turns out for Spanish Primera Division club FC Barcelona Femeni, the Super Falcons’ performance has received a backlash from a section of fans, while others aimed a dig at their skipper, who was substituted in the 82nd minute after picking up an injury.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter regarding Oshoala’s display and Nigeria’s overall performance.

Imagine. The best player on the Pitch for the Nigerian Women has been the white girl, Ashleigh. Asisat Oshoala is overrated — ser_bobby⭐⭐ (@David_shaib) July 4, 2022

Asisat oshoala is so overrated — ᴀ𝚗𝚐𝚢 (@AkuaAngy) July 4, 2022

Assisat Oshoala is overhyped my goodness..I've never seen her effect a game for Nigeria.



Desire Oparanozie has done more for the country than assisat — MM19 Imaginary GF😍 (@Small_Womann) July 4, 2022

Truth be told, Asisat Oshoala is TOO overrated.#WAFCON2022 — #TroubleNobody (@abeembohlah) July 4, 2022

Asisat Oshoala entertains us on tiktok and torture us in football. What a legend😂 — Kafaani of Lagos Ui/Ux🚀 (@KafaaniSO) July 4, 2022

Onome was constantly destroying our offside trap time and again...and was at fault for the two goals... BUT NO... Blame Asisat Oshoala who got injured in the 9th minute of the game and was playing through injury#falcons #AWCON2022 #WAFCON2022 — 31 savage (@devilsadvocte1) July 4, 2022

Asisat Oshoala. Sigh. The last time I watched her ball for the super falcons was in the 2019 Womens World Cup. Don’t think she’s done any thing for Nigeria since then. There’s no way Barcelona would condone this spiritless and spineless display she’s shown so far. #WAFCON — Dez ⚽️ (@dezfootie) July 4, 2022

However, another set of supporters have stood by Oshoala, but instead called on the entire Super Falcons team to carry the blame for the opening defeat.

Why people feel the need to troll Asisat Oshoala is what I don't understand.. At least have some decency and blame the rest of the team too... Oh don't forget the legend in the team that made errors for the two goals....peace ✌ — Olanike oluwadamilola (@Olanikeajagun01) July 4, 2022

You people always waiting for the smallest opportunity to drag Oshoala 🤦🏿‍♀️ — Sarafina Napoleon (@FinaNapoleon) July 4, 2022

I am annoyed tonight, not because @NGSuper_Falcons lost but obviously as a result of the baseless & unjust criticism on only one player- Star player of the team @AsisatOshoala Assisat Oshoala



If you feel she didn't play well, then try to find out why. That's football analysis. — Quintessential~RealRemmy (@QuintsRealRemmy) July 4, 2022

From Asisat Oshoala to the rest of them, make all of una get out ahbeg..

If we've not watched you guys play before it would have been different, we see your quality in your various clubs, only to turn up with this shambolic performance..

Girls full hood wey dey ready to turn up — Hakan👑 (@niklaus_emereze) July 4, 2022

Nigerian national women team fall my hand these evening against south African assembled children, though a boring match but the African giants where schooled including asisat oshoala and the rest.💔 — VJ (@geniusvinze) July 4, 2022

✍️🇳🇬This isn’t entirely on Asisat Oshoala, the entire team play has been awful. It’s not always about her. The goalkeeper has been rusty. Super Falcons are just not falconing today. It’s been a while I saw them play this poor regardless of who #BayanaBayana are #WAFCON #NGARSA — David Ben (@_davyben) July 4, 2022

Another fan opined that Oshoala's display should not guarantee the 27-year-old a starting role in subsequent matches while another questioned the last time the skipper had a good game for the Super Falcons.

I think with performances like tonight, Asisat Oshoala shouldn’t be starting games for the Super Falcons.



No sentiments here 🤌🏼 — Dami Wealth 🦅 (@damiwealthmusic) July 4, 2022

Dem don jazz Asisat Oshoala anytime wey she play for Nigeria. She looks like a shadow of her usual self. — Ayodeji Timothy (@deejaytims22) July 4, 2022

Can anybody remember the last time Asisat Oshoala had a storming game for the Super Falcons? — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, this group of supporters wondered whether Randy Waldrum was the best coach to handle Nigeria and questioned his tactics against Banyana.

Defend Asisat Oshoala all you want, we all know the truth.

She has been poor for the Falcons post-2016 #WAFCON

I recall how she clamoured for friendlies.

Now they are playing friendlies but the team isn't improving.

Is Waldrum really any good?

We wait. — Toyosi Ige (@thetoyosiige) July 4, 2022

There is nothing special about the South Africans in this match, Waldrum didn't do his work well, over reliance on an injured Asisat and no creative play from midfield cost the girls the match — OluDee (@Dare4xploits) July 4, 2022

#Oshoala was poor in the #NGARSA match, Randy Waldrum hasn't added any value to this team since his appointment, I'm afraid, South Africa may win this Trophy this rile. — Mr Cardinal (@ChimezieAnosik4) July 4, 2022

Disjointed, tactless, tactics-bereft and sleepy @NGSuper_Falcons

Can't remember the last time we were this dominated by South Africa. Can't fathom what Randy Waldrum has done in the team. #WAFCON2022 — Bímbọ Adéólá Igi T'Ọlọ́run Gbìn🙏 (@bimadeola) July 4, 2022

I’m glad that these Falcons have been humbled. They think matches are won by dancing on social media. Randy Waldrum? Baba came to collect his pension in Naija. Man’s tactical acumen is zero. Desiree Ellis fo lenu, o lule. 😂🤣#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) July 4, 2022

There's no style of play with this super falcons team...Their only play is hit all balls to Oshoala, nothing special.

That Onumonu is bad bad. — Legit Ekiti Boy (@Tintedeyekay) July 4, 2022

I didn't understand Nigeria Women's tactics under Waldrum. They were playing hoffball and no numerical overloads, no exploitation of space, neither they tried to win any 2nd ball. They were 2nd best tonight. Even Service was cut out to Oshoala. #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/jaVVSFf2Vo — T (@footy_work) July 4, 2022

Nigeria will seek to recover when they take on Botswana in their second group fixture at Moulay Hassan FUS on Thursday before they wind up their group stage against Burundi on Sunday.