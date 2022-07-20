The 21-year-old, who plays for Paris FC, is critical of the officiating in their last four battle

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has questioned how Morocco managed to beat the Super Falcons in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Super Falcons saw their journey to defend the title come to an end at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat after they were eliminated by the Atlas Lionesses, who won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra-time.

During the fixture, the Super Falcons played with nine players in the last 30 minutes and extra-time after Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were shown their marching orders.

The outcome of the game has irked Nnadozie, who feels they were the better side and blamed their exit on poor officiating.

“The whole Moroccan team knew that Nigeria is a great team, so to beat us they had to distract us," Nnadozie, who was awarded the Women-of the match award, wrote on her social media pages.

“They did everything they did just to distract us. Since I have been playing football, this is the worst match I have ever played in my life.

“They won but this is not winning for me. The officiating was not really okay. If they were good enough, we were nine players against 11, they would have scored and won. That is to show you how great we are.”

Nnadozie further explained why she was proud of the Super Falcons despite the defeat.

“I’m proud to have won the player of the match award in Monday’s game, to my great Super Falcons, I dedicate this award to you all. To our amazing fans, thank you for the support and encouragement.

"It’s not over until it’s over.”

Nigeria, who had already qualified for the World Cup, will now face Zambia in the third-place play off fixture with a bronze medal at stake.

The final will observe Morocco come up against South Africa's Banyana Banyana on Saturday.