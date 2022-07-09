The West Africans could not advance to the knockout phase after a draw with Uganda’s Crested Cranes

Burkina Faso forward Balkissa Sawadogo has made a promise that they will return stronger after they exited the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Burkina Faso shared the points with Uganda after a 2-2 draw at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, but the woman of the match-winner is adamant that they enjoyed a valuable experience and will make a grand return to the next edition.

Margret Kunihira and Sandra Nabweteme scored Uganda’s goals, while Burkina Faso found the back of the net through Adama Congo and Naomie Kabre, but had to battle the East Africans disadvantaged after Madinatou Rouamba was sent off in the 17th minute.

Consequently, both Uganda and Burkina Faso exited the tournament after the draw.

"We will use our experience in this competition. We will rely on our strengths and, above all, we will work to come back stronger," Sawadogo said in her post-match reaction as quoted by CafOnline.

Although she received an individual award after their last game in Morocco, the Burkinabe stalwart shared her disappointment in having to exit the competition.

"It is a joy for me to receive this trophy, but the disappointment is there because we would have liked to continue the competition," she added.

"Nevertheless, I dedicate this trophy to my whole team, we fought together.

Article continues below

David Eyege, the secretary-general of the African Confederation of Sports Information, lauded the whole of Burkina Faso’s squad and said they are the ‘ladies of the competition’.

"You don't have to be alarmed," Eyege addressed Sawadogo. "You will convey our congratulations to the entire Burkina team. Congratulations to all the girls.

"I believe that in reality, we should bring the whole team of Burkina here, to give them the trophy of ‘lady of the match’. You are, in fact, the ladies of the competition."