Wadada: Uganda defender extends contract with Azam FC

The right-back has moved to extend his stay with the Ice Cream makers after penning a one-year deal

Nicholas Wadada has extended his stay with Tanzanian side Azam FC.

The Ugandan right-back has moved to extend his stay with the Ice Cream makers for an additional year. His contract was due to expire on July 2021 but the club has moved quickly to tie him down to a longer stay.

Azam have confirmed on their official Facebook page the decision to extend the former Viper SC’s player's stay with them.

“We have reached an agreement to extend by one year the contract of Wadada,” the club said.

“We are delighted because the two parties reached a quick agreement and we are happy he will now be with us for more years than it was the case before.”

It means Wadada’s contract with Azam will now run until 2022.

Speaking on penning the new deal, Wadada said: “I am very delighted to extend my stay here, I have always wanted to stay and continue to help this great team.

"It is a good chance for me to continue helping them [Azam] and I will do my best to make sure they win trophies.”