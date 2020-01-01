Wadada: Azam FC honour Uganda defender again after year-end feat

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have also moved to recognise their left-back after he was voted the best in the last campaign

Azam FC have honoured their defender Nicholas Wadada after he was voted the best defender for the last Mainland Premier League season.

The Ugandan player was named the best after beating Bakari Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union and David Luhende of Kagera Sugar to the award, at the end of the 2019-20 season.

While Wadada was honoured by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for the achievement, Azam have also come out to reward their player during a ceremony held on Monday at the club’s venue – Chamazi Stadium.

“Congratulations Wadada,” the club posted a photo of the player with a drawing of him being presented by official Tunga Ally.

“This is a reward from the club for his good performance in the last season which saw him named the best defender in the top-flight.”

Wadada has responded to the award, by stating: “One smile is nearly always inspired by another smile...Here's one for you and let it spread around!”

Last season, Wadada scored one goal for Azam and set up eight as they managed to score 52 goals in the league, and ended finishing third behind eventual winners Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC), who came second.

Meanwhile, Azam have confirmed they will play one more friendly before the season gets underway on September 6.

According to Azam CEO Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' the coach has requested to have one more build-up match before they take on Tanzania Prison in their league opener on Sunday.

“We have already played two build-up matches but the coach is insisting we get another friendly, so we are likely to play another match on Thursday night before the season kicks off,” Amin told Goal on Tuesday.

“The coach is very worried about our striking area and he wants another match to test our new signings, so we will give him what he wants, we will make sure we get a team and the friendly is likely to be played on Thursday.”

Azam will start the season with a clash against Polisi Tanzania.