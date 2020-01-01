ISL: VP Suhair set to join NorthEast United

The striker is set for a move to the Indian Super League...

VP Suhair is set to be signed by Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United, Goal can confirm.

The forward was an integral member of Kibu Vicuna's Mohun Bagan that went on to lift the I-League title. He made 16 appearances for the Mariners, notching up 1273 minutes during the campaign. He scored twice and assisted on two other occassions.

In fact, he started all the I-League game under Kibu Vicuna at Bagan. Suhair was linked with a potential move to Kerala Blasters but NorthEast assistant coach Khalid Jamil has moved to secure the services of the striker.

Overall he made more than 30 appearances for Bagan including the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and Durand Cup.

Suhair started his career with the SBT (State Bank of Travancore) team and then joined Gokulam Kerala after playing in the Santosh Trophy team for South Indian state.

After representing Kerala in the Santosh Trophy, he joined United SC in the second division. While at the West Bengal club, he scored against East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League (CFL). Subsequently, he joined the Red and Golds in 2017.

NorthEast United have already signed Ponif Vaz, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalkhawpuimawia & Rochharzela for the 2020-21 season.