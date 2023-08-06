'We had a great gameplan' - Vlatko Andonovski reflects on USWNT's World Cup shock exit and reveals his message to players

Vlatko Andonowski reacts as his team, the defending champions, USWNT are knocked out of the Women's World Cup by Sweden.

USWNT lose to Sweden

Beaten on penalties

Andonovski speaks about the game

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT were the overwhelming favourites for the Women's World Cup coming into the tournament. However, after the Andonovski-led side barely dragged across the line in the group stages, the final blow was delivered by the Swedish Women's team who beat the Americans on penalties after a goalless affair in regulation and extra-time. The USWNT dominated major parts of the game yet lacked the proper finishing touch to get over the line.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Andonovski, speaking after the game during the media rounds, said his side did everything right but were just unfortunate with the result.

"I thought that we had a great gameplan, great strategy, we executed the game plan, we had the right personnel on the field to execute the game plan and if I had to coach this group, this game, all over again, I’d probably do the same," he said.

When asked about his future with the USWNT, he said: "Someone just pointed out how hurt the players are going through the mixed zone... I think it's selfish to think about me, my future, what I'm going to do when we have 20-year-old players going through this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat has given the USWNT their worst-ever finish in the World Cup as they have never failed to reach the top three in the history of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will now return home as the loss puts an end to their World Cup supremacy. The winners Sweden will next face off against Japan in the quarter-finals.