'Vlahovic is better than Haaland!' - Serbian FA president makes bold claim about Juventus and Man City strikers

The two frontman are among the most fearsome in European football, but for a leading governing figure, one is head and shoulders above the other

Dusan Vlahovic is a better player than Erling Haaland, claims Serbian FA president Nenad Bjekovic, who believes the Juventus frontman is "more complete" than his Manchester City counterpart.

Haaland has made a major transfer from Borussia Dortmund to join the Premier League champions this summer, and is expected to thrive at his new club.

But Serbia international Vlahovic could rival his crown for the most exciting young forward in the European game - and Bjekovic thinks his countryman may have the edge.

What has been said on Haaland and Vlahovic?

"Vlahovic is better and more complete than Haaland," Bjekovic told Tuttosport when asked to stack the two stars together.

"The Norwegian has devastating power, but Dusan is not inferior: there is also very little difference in their height.

"But the Juventus forward’s variety and styles of player is better. Manchester City and Juventus paid more or less the same fee, including commissions, to sign the two this year from Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentina."

How do Haaland and Vlahovic compare?

The Citizens recruit was the top goalscorer in the Champions League in 2020-21 before injury hampered his form last term, while he already sits ninth on Norway's all-time goalscorer list in international football.

But the Bianconeri star's stock is just as high after a blistering 2021 that saw him net 33 goals in Serie A, matching the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo 12 months earlier for the most in a calendar year.

