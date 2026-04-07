Vittinia: Dembélé’s infection is spreading… and I don’t wish this player any luck

Amidst the great anticipation surrounding the upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash, Portuguese star Vitinha has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain are going into Wednesday’s first leg against Liverpool with complete confidence.

The Portuguese player emphasised that the team’s collective spirit and Ousmane Dembélé’s leadership will be the decisive factors in this tough European battle.

“Dembélé possessed natural leadership qualities even before he became the official captain last season,” Vitinha said during the pre-match press conference.

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He added: “What Dembélé brings on the pitch rubs off on the rest of the players like a contagion; he is a natural leader. After winning the Ballon d’Or, his status became even more distinguished, but this quality was always there.”

On Paris Saint-Germain being tipped to beat Liverpool, Vitinha said: “It’s you who label teams as favourites, and just as you said that about Liverpool last year, it means absolutely nothing.”

He continued: “We know football well, and so do you. There is no real favourite in matches like this. Even if Liverpool’s form hasn’t been perfect this season, they remain a top-class side with players of the very highest calibre.”

Vetina spoke of his former teammate Iketike, saying: “He’s a wonderful person, and I really enjoyed the year we played together.”

He added: “He has great potential, but unfortunately the circumstances weren’t right for him at the time. Today he’s managed to turn things around in his favour and I’m happy with his progress. I wish him all the best, except for these two matches tomorrow.”