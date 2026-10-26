'No one can replicate that' - Virgil van Dijk addresses Mohamed Salah's legacy as Liverpool's £364m new-look attack takes shape

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Mohamed Salah's legendary impact at Anfield may never be truly replicated by a single individual. However, the Dutch defender remains confident that the club's expensive new attacking trident is finally beginning to find its rhythm in the post-Salah era.

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The shadow of a legend at Anfield

Van Dijk, the man tasked with leading this new-look side, is under no illusions about the magnitude of what Salah achieved during his trophy-laden spell in England. The Egyptian forward departed in the summer, cutting his contract short by a year following a disappointing campaign, yet left behind a wealth of goalscoring records - and has already scored 10 goals in 13 matches for his new club, Trabzonspor. Reflecting on his former team-mate, the defender was quick to point out that the sheer consistency of the 'Egyptian King' was something rarely seen in the modern game.

Reflecting on the void left by his former teammate, Van Dijk offered a candid assessment of the situation currently facing the squad. 'I think it is the reality. What Mo has done for so many years as a winger, I don't think anyone can replicate that,' Van Dijk said. 'Hopefully it is going to happen but what he did was incredible. The same goes with Sadio [Mane] and Bobby [Roberto Firmino]. Hopefully that is going to happen again and that is what we work for but now it is time for others and others have to step up,' he added, in comments reported by ESPN.

A £364 million investment begins to pay off

Liverpool's recent 2-0 victory over Brighton served as the clearest evidence yet that the club's recruitment strategy is bearing fruit. The front three of Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, and Florian Wirtz, supported by Cody Gakpo, represented a combined investment of roughly £364 million over the last two summer windows. Against the Seagulls, this expensive quartet finally looked like a cohesive unit, displaying the kind of fluidity and interplay that suggested the 'new-look' attack has officially arrived as a force in the Premier League.

Isak made it six goals in as many league games after being set up by Barcola, capitalizing on the momentum generated when Wirtz's deflected effort opened the scoring. Throughout the contest, the newly assembled frontline showed clear signs of mastering their tactical chemistry.

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Moving beyond the golden era

For many supporters, the departure of the famous front three of Salah, Mane, and Firmino felt like the end of an era that could never be bettered. Over the past decade, that formidable trio spearheaded Liverpool's golden age, winning two Premier League titles, lifting the Champions League trophy once, and reaching two further finals, alongside securing numerous domestic cup honours.

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Van Dijk explained that the club's culture does not allow for pining over departed stars, regardless of their contributions. 'We can always think it was better back in the day but that is not the mentality that it should be at a club like Liverpool and I don't feel it has ever been,' the defender noted. 'The club will always move on at a certain point and there are always players who will shine and perform for the club. It is down to these players who are here now to show it every three or four days.'

Consistency is the next major hurdle

While the victory against Brighton moved Liverpool into the top four and secured their fourth clean sheet of the domestic campaign, the challenge now is to sustain this level of performance.

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The Dutch international concluded his thoughts with a message of encouragement for his younger teammates who are still finding their feet in the Premier League. 'The second goal was class but there are plenty of moments already this season that they have been very good,' he said. 'At a club like Liverpool you have to do it every three or four days. That is always the challenge, but it is a nice challenge. I'm pretty confident that it is going to be fine.'