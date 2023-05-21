No Champions League, no problem! Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool transfer targets should be 'very interested' in Anfield move

Neil Jones
Van-Dijk-Mac-Allister-Mount-LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Virgil van Dijk insists failure to qualify for the Champions League would not impact Liverpool's ability to attract new players this summer.

  • Reds set to miss out on top-four finish after Aston Villa draw
  • Club keen to strengthen in summer window, with midfield a key area
  • Alexis Mac Allister high on list of targets

WHAT HAPPENED? Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Anfield means the Reds are likely to miss out on a top-four finish, with Newcastle and Manchester United each needing just a point from their final two games to seal Champions League qualification.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether he believed that could affect the club's chances of landing their top transfer targets this summer, Van Dijk was bullish, telling reporters: "No. Pre-season will be massive. Everybody knows we've been going through a little bit of a transition and, if I'm a player on the rise and I have options to go to the next step and Liverpool is knocking on my door, then I would be very, very interested. I don't think it's going to change much, but if someone wants to play Champions League no matter what, then that's their ambition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are keen to make at least three first-team signings this summer, with midfield a particular area of focus. Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is high on their list of targets, as is Chelsea and England star Mason Mount. Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all leaving on free transfers, while Nat Phillips is likely to be sold.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2022-23Getty

Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 2022-23Getty

Mason Mount keep calm gesture Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Reds complete their Premier League campaign away to Southampton next Sunday (16:30 GMT).

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 32%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 11%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
714125 Votes

