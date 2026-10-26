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Alvino Hanafi

Virgil's brick wall! Van Dijk salutes aggressive partners Araujo and Jacquet after shut-out

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised defensive partners Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet following a crucial clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion. Van Dijk highlighted Araujo's aggression and Jacquet's huge potential as key factors behind Liverpool's solid display.

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Van Dijk anchors formidable Liverpool defensive unit

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk led a commanding defensive display alongside new partners Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet to secure a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion. Right-back Araujo and young centre-back Jacquet brought physicality and aggression to the backline.

The defensive foundation proved essential as the Reds shut out an in-form Brighton side at Anfield.

Van Dijk praised the defensive collective for feeding off the home crowd's energy throughout the match.

Captain salutes Araujo's controlled aggression

Speaking post-match to Stadium Astro, Van Dijk highlighted Araujo's aggressive defensive style on the right flank as a major catalyst for the team's performance. "I think especially Ronald, he was very aggressive at the right moments and that is what we needed," Van Dijk explained.

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"You could see it from the crowd; the crowd loved it and that energy transferred to the team."

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"It was important to get a clean sheet," the Dutch defender added.

Van Dijk backs rising star Jacquet to reach potential

Van Dijk also offered strong praise for young defensive partner Jeremy Jacquet, who stepped into the starting line-up with composure. "Listen, he is a fantastic player and he has huge potential. It is very exciting for Liverpool," Van Dijk noted.

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"He has to keep working, keep learning from situations in matches—both good and bad moments—and stay calm."

The skipper also pointed to Liverpool's direct tactical approach during the opening 30 minutes as key to bypassing Brighton's high press and scoring twice.

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Reds look to maintain defensive momentum

The dominant defensive display provides Liverpool with momentum as they build consistency across domestic competitions.

With Araujo and Jacquet settling into the backline, Van Dijk's side will look to maintain their defensive stability in upcoming fixtures.

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Liverpool shift their focus to their next Premier League assignment.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 