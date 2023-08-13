'We trust the club' - Virgil van Dijk gives update on Liverpool midfielder search amid Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia transfer sagas

Virgil van Dijk says he 'trusts' Liverpool to buy the right players amid the ongoing transfer sagas with midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool are in a battle with Chelsea to bring in Brighton star Moises Caicedo, 21, and Southampton talent Romeo Lavia, 19. It appears the Blues have won the race to sign the Ecuadorian international in a £115 million deal, trumping the Reds' £110m ($140m) offer that was accepted by the Seagulls, and they are in pole position to recruit fellow midfielder Lavia from Saints for a reported £55m ($70m) fee. Despite these setbacks, centre-back Van Dijk insists Liverpool know what they are doing in the transfer market.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutch international said: “The thing is, whether we need to sign a player for a particular position, yes or no, any top club at the moment would love to improve their squad. So why wouldn’t we as players either?

“We all want quality signings and that’s what we’ve done so far. So we trust the club. I definitely trust the club. They did quite good business over the last [few] years, so why not now as well?

“If you follow social media, you get dizzy with all the names. In my opinion, it’s speculation and they try to guess names to put fuel on the fire and stuff and that’s how the internet works. You’ll see us linked with almost every midfielder in the world, so just wait and see.

"We have professionals working on it and that’s the most important thing. Like I said before, we trust the club, we play for the club, and we trust the club to do the right thing. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are desperate to sign a new No.6 after selling captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively. The Reds have brought in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to bolster their options in the centre of the park but their efforts to recruit either Caicedo or Lavia have hit a sizeable roadblock, thanks to Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge today. Time will tell if Caicedo and Lavia will sign for one club or the other.