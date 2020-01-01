Vipers SC’s transfer business will not be influenced by outsiders - Kajoba

The UPL champions have already brought on board some players although one case remains contested

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has insisted their transfer business will not be influenced by outsiders.

Vipers has been one of the busiest Ugandan clubs in the market and have signed four players so far in preparation for an appearance in the Caf Champions League next season.

The Venoms are strengthening in a bid to have a successful campaign in Africa’s premier tournament as well as on the domestic front.

“To be honest, we are not interested in opinions from outside. All our signings were agreed upon a couple of months ago after identifying the areas where we lacked and needed to recruit,” coach Kajoba told the club’s portal on Friday.

“It’s now six months since I came here, therefore, I have a clear picture of how best to improve this squad. I know the players to keep, the ones to send on loan and those to be released.”

The Ugandan tactician hinted that they may not bring many more players given what they did in the previous transfer window.

“Vipers recruited massively in the out-going season hence there is no need for such kind of business right now. We are only targeting one or two more signings and we shall then close that chapter,” he added.

“We already have a strong squad but our target is to balance all departments to favourably compete on the various fronts. In that regard, key decisions are to be made in shaping the squad and we’re up to the task.”

Kajoba is also hopeful youngsters from the junior team will be ready sp they can be promoted to the senior side.

“The emergence of Karim Watambala, Aziz Kayondo, Ahmed Amayo, Jacob Okao, and Bobos Byaruhanga clearly shows the importance of the club’s youth structure,” added Kajoba.

“Others like Musa Ssali, Umar Kyebatala, Najib Yiga, Richard Basangwa and Ivan Ashaba also look ripe for the big stage. So, we expect promotions within that area.”

Disan Galiwango, whose signing remain contested by his former club Express FC, signed a four-year deal with the Venoms, Ibrahim Orit was roped in from Mbarara City and signed a deal which will see him remain at the St Mary’s Stadium for three years

Jamil Kalisa from Bright Stars put pen to paper on a four-year deal too.