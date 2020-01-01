Vipers SC’s Shaban sets eyes on top scorers’ award, Champions League group stage

The 22-year-old forward has not played since a knee injury in April 2019 but wants to return with a goal scoring spree

Vipers SC striker Muhammad Shaban is targeting a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) top scorers’ award as well as a good campaign in the Caf Champions League.

Shaban is yet to play for the Venoms since he signed as a knee ligament injury that he suffered in April 2019 kept him out for a considerable length of time.

As he nears a full return to action, Shaban hopes to beat his UPL rivals to the coveted award.

“I want the top scorers’ gong of the Premier League and also help my team qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League, InshAllah [God willing],” Shaban told the club’s portal.

The 22-year-old star spoke about his recovery journey and how he felt while he missed action in a season that saw Vipers crowned champions of the cancelled season.

“It was painful and a lonely feeling sitting at the stands for the entire season watching your teammates playing,” added Shaban.

“At times I felt like I could do something to help the team deliver victories but then again we couldn’t do much because of injury.

“But I want to thank my teammates, the coaches and the club administration for the great work they have done, not forgetting the club doctor and the sponsors for always having our backs.

“It was a tough season but with the help of God, we were crowned champions [May Allah’s name be praised always]. We now focus on the next stage that’s the Caf Champions League and I will not watch football from the stands.”

The forward also described his worst moment since he signed for the four-time UPL champions.

“It has got to be not being able to play when I felt I could have changed the outcome of some results,” he revealed.

“But to be honest, playing last season was always going to be a bonus for me. The injury needed to heal properly. Good thing is that the storm is almost over and I am already focused on a restart for the 2020/21 season.”

Shaban further revealed the discussions he has had with head coach Fred Kajoba.

“Yes, I have,” he answered when asked whether he has conversed with Kajoba.

“He advised me to be patient and keep working hard. His words were also full of encouragement and he told me not to drop my shoulders because I still have a full career ahead of me.

“The most important thing, to him, was my recovery and then other things would follow.”

Shaban has previously played for Onduparaka FC, KCCA FC and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.