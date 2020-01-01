Vipers SC’s Shaban on his debut goal against Wakiso Giants after 493-day injury absence

The 22-year-old got onto the scoresheet for the Venoms for the first time after being sidelined for over one year by a knee problem

Vipers SC striker Muhamad Shaban has explained how the Ugandan Premier League debut goal against Waksio Giants would help him as he tries to regain full fitness after his long-time injury.

Shaban was sidelined for 493 days after suffering a knee injury while training with Raja Casablanca of Morocco and the tie against the Purple Sharks, where they drew 1-1, came at a time he is trying to get back to full fitness and hopefully get enough goals.

“It was a good workout,” Shaban told the club’s portal. "Obviously, I am disgusted it was a disappointing result for us because we wanted maximum points, but it was good to get 90 minutes into the legs because l have not done that for quite some time.

“I’m happy to make my debut and score my first goal for the club but I have a lot of work to do as we focus on an important reaction in the next game.”

“It [the goal] made me stronger, but I still have a long way to go. To score on my debut made me happy of course and I think it will help with the confidence.”

Vipers will play debutants Kitara FC on December 16 and are expected to welcome a few fans after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) gave clubs the green light to host up to 200 supporters.

“We're excited to welcome back a limited capacity of 200 fans to St Mary's Stadium. Safety measures such as mandatory masks and social distance seating are a must,” Vipers announced.

The clubs will be allowed to have fans after putting in writing to Fufa confirming the appointment of a club medical liaison officer, club hygiene implementation officer and club safety and security officer.

“Registration of season ticket holders not exceeding 200, submission of the list of season ticket holders to Fufa with their full bio-data to facilitate tracing when the need arises,” Fufa said in its circular to clubs on fan attendance.

“Only season ticket holders [maximum 200] shall access the stadium during competition matches. No other persons shall be allowed access to the stadium beyond those stipulated in Article 13 of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations.”

“Any club or football entity that fails to abide by the conditions as set out above shall be liable to sanctions including but not limited to monetary fines and withdrawal of the privilege.”

The Kitara game will be the second for Vipers who were eliminated at the Caf Champions League preliminary stage by Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.