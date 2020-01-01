Vipers SC's Nkuubi reveals interesting moments, SC Villa's Muhindo talks Musisi inspiration

The duo spoke as football activities in Uganda remain suspended with no clear date set for a resumption owing to the coronavirus

Vipers SC midfielder Brian Nkuubi has explained why his stay at the club has been an "interesting" one so far, highlighting the prestige of playing continental football.

Nkuubi arrived at the St Mary's Kitende in 2015 and has been able to maintain his position regardless of who is in charge of the team.

He joined the former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions from Kiira United, now defunct, and has had to battle for starting berths with players like Taddeo Lwanga, Siraje Ssentamu, Frank Zaga Tumwesigye, Rahmat Ssenfuka, and Geoffrey Wasswa

“My stay at Vipers has been interesting,” Nkuubi told Football256.

“I’ve learnt that playing at such a big club there’s a lot of competition on and off the pitch and you have to be able to stand it. Thankfully, the competition here has been healthy and I’ve learnt from it.”

Nkuubi, who has also played beach soccer, pointed out some notable moments so far in his career.

“Winning the league and cup titles at Vipers is a great feeling but to me playing continental football stands out, it’s a different feeling altogether,” he added.

Before the UPL was suspended, the Venoms were leading with 54 points, four more than the second-placed and defending champions KCCA FC, and the midfielder is targeting to win it again for the club.

“For now, am focusing on completing the remaining games to win the league with the club then after I will see the way forward because am keeping my mind positive,” he concluded.

There is no tentative date for the resumption of activities from the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa). The top-tier was suspended, owing to the coronavirus with five matches left to be played.

Meanwhile, SC Villa youngster Benson Muhindo has revealed why he works hard to emulate former Uganda star Majid Musisi.

Musisi also played for SC Villa but made his name while turning out for Bursaspor of Turkey before he returned home. He also had a stint with French side Stade Rennes.

“My dream is to become a hero at Villa as [Majid] Musisi did and I am working hard to achieve it,” Muhindo told Football256.

"Every time his name is mentioned, it is likened with the term legend, all this always entices me to work so hard and be like him someday.

“I never watched him play, but according to what I hear older people say about him, he was really special.

“I have got the chance to see some of his video clips while in action, and especially in Europe and his style inspires me.

“He was exceptional and could score for fun. And the fact that he was a fellow Ugandan and an SC Villa player, that draws me even closer to him, I fell in love with him. So, if I ever am like him, my mission will be accomplished.”

Musisi, who died in 2005, turned out for the Jogoos in two separate stints between 1985-1992 and 1999-2001.