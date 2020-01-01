Vipers SC's Mukwala hopes UPL achievement will land him better deal

The forward scored 13 goals despite spending his time away from the Venoms at now relegated Maroons FC

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) 2019/20 top scorer Steven Mukwala hopes his exploits will earn him a better deal at Vipers SC.

Mukwala was loaned to Maroons FC from Vipers and despite his stellar form in front of goal, he was unable to save the club from relegation.

Fufa cancelled the top-tier with five games remaining and handed the title to Vipers, relegated Maroons, Tooro United and Proline FC.

“My three-year deal with Vipers is coming to an end but at least my numbers have got better and if they need me, they will offer me another better deal,” Mukwala told Football256.

“I do have my terms and conditions as a player and if they can meet them, then why not commit myself to the champions.”

Ironically, Mukwala beat Vipers' Fahad Bayo to the top scorer's award even though the latter won the UPL title in his maiden season at St Mary's, Kitende.

“As a player, I am extremely happy to be the top scorer,” stated Mukwala, who scored 13 goals while Bayo netted one fewer.

“My goals this season are a clear indication of my potential as a goal scorer, and after such a good season at Maroons, I believe I can fight and become a regular at Vipers.”

Frank Kalanda of Kyetume FC got 11 goals.

Meanwhile, Police FC's head coach Abdalla Mubiru has expressed hope of helping the club keep key players.

Gift Ali, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Hood Kaweesa, Yasin Mugume, Paul Willa, Norman Ogik and Juma Balinya are the players the club has lost despite playing critical roles in the previous seasons.

“It’s been a little bit challenging to retain most of the big-name players because the finances to facilitate them at the club are lacking,” Mubiru told Football256.

“After going several months without pay some of the players decide to move on when the season ends because the club doesn’t have the financial muscle to hold onto them.

“In all the three years I’ve been here, we’ve been caught up in a hard situation where we’ve been building a new team each and every season, something that has taken us backwards in one way or the other.

“Going forward, I would like to ensure that there’s a little bit of stability instead of letting high profile players leave every season."

This time around Police are in a battle to keep Derrick Kakooza, who scored four goals and is understood to be on the radar of Wakiso Giants.

“His [Kakooza] contract is out and that goes back to the administration on how they can handle his situation but to me, he’s young and talented, therefore, I wish he stays,” Mubiru concluded.