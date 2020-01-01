Vipers SC’s Kariisa reveals personal significance of Uganda call-up

The coach summoned 22 local-based players out of which only six will be retained for the third and fourth Afcon qualifier against South Sudan

Vipers Sports Club forward Milton Kariisa has revealed what inclusion in Uganda's final squad will mean for him.

Kariisa is among the 22 local players head coach Johnathan McKinstry picked for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan on November 12 and 16.

From the 22 players, only six would be finally picked to join their foreign-based counterparts.

“The competition is very high at the moment because everyone is working hard to be included,” Kariisa said as per Football256.

“But just like in any other team, there’s always competition for places, you just need to be focused and pray that things work your way.

“If at all I get the chance and the coaches select me among the six players, obviously I will be glad to receive such a big opportunity and I will use it efficiently."

The 27-year-old signed for the Venoms again in January after a failed stint in Morocco with Mouloudia Club of Oujda.

He was part of the squad that would have participated in African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament which was to take place in Cameroon but it was later postponed due to the emergence of the coronavirus.

Kariisa’s teammate at Vipers Karim Watambala also expressed his wish to make into the final squad that will face the Bright Stars at St Mary’s Kitende before travelling to Nairobi for the return leg.

"I pray that if I make it to the final squad, I just wish to have a goal for the senior team or at least make an assist and am not scared of the competition because it happens everywhere and I am prepared,” Watambala said on Thursday.

"I am looking forward to making it to the senior team because I want to make it to any professional team outside Uganda at an early age and that is why I am working harder because this team contains a number of professional players which prepares for professional football and am using every opportunity available on Cranes to see that I achieve my goals."

The 22-man local-based players' squad;

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Denis Iguma (KCCA FC), Samuel Kato (KCCA FC), Murushid Juuko (Express FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Tony Mawejje (Police FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), David Owori (SC Villa), Bright Anukani (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Ibrahim Oriti (Vipers SC), Milton Kariisa (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC).