Vipers SC’s Kajoba hits back at McKinstry after expulsion from Uganda pre-Chan squad

The experienced coach has claimed he was sent away after he had attended a Christmas church service and nothing else

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has fired back at Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry after his dismissal from the team’s camp on Friday.

The Federation of Ugandan Football Associations (Fufa) confirmed the goalkeeper’s coach was sent home due to his failure to observe the coronavirus regulations at the camp. Kajoba has claimed his dismissal came after he attended a church service during Christmas.

“I requested the coach and I was allowed to go to church and celebrate Christmas day mass,” Kajoba said as was quoted by Football256.

“It’s interesting how McKinstry would find trouble in me going to church when some other people including himself have on a regular basis been going out of the camp.”

“Can’t they too bring in the coronavirus? I’m fine with the dismissal and in fact happy that I was dismissed from the camp because I had gone to church but not any other place!”

The coach added his expulsion from the pre-Chan squad will not affect his devotion to the church.

“Nothing or no one will ever separate me from my God and Mother Mary. I am what I am today because of the God that I have always worshipped and believed in,” he added.

“My present and future lay in him. I am yet to get someone to make me understand the wrong in worshipping more so on Christmas day.”

When the federation confirmed Kajoba’s dismissal they did not specifically state why they had to make the decision.

“Fufa released one of the Uganda Cranes technical staff, Fred Kajoba after not being able to observe the camp regulations at the team’s hotel in Kisasi which require all members of the contingent to follow the strict Covid-19 Standard Operations Procedures,” Fufa said on Friday.

“Kajoba will therefore not travel with the Uganda Cranes contingent on Monday 28th December 2020 when they fly out of the country for a pre-Chan tournament in Cameroon in preparation for the Chan finals that start mid-January 2021.

“A replacement for the goalkeeping coach will be named by the Fufa executive in due course.”

The Cranes will be leaving for a pre-Chan tournament that involves Cameroon, Niger and Zambia from January 1 to 7. The Cecafa champions are in Chan Group B that also has Morocco, Togo and neighbours Rwanda.