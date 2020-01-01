Vipers SC's Kajoba advises Watenga to work harder to succeed at Mamelodi Sundowns

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the PSL giants and his former coach has told him what to do in case the move is sealed

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has advised goalkeeper Ismail Watenga on what to do should his reported move to Mamelodi Sundowns materialise.

Kajoba, a veteran goalkeeping coach, has spoken to his former student of the need to have consistency. Watenga has had two unsuccessful stints with Ethiopian side Bunna FC as well as at Sofapaka FC mainly due to injuries.

He had joined the Kenyan side on deadline day, on September 2, 2019, from Bunna and left in January 2020.

More teams

Watenga himself confirmed he might join the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions where his compatriot Dennis Onyango has made a good name for himself while serving the Brazilians.

“Yes, I am aware of the move and for me, it’s very good if it goes through because Watenga is a good goalkeeper,” Kajoba told Football256.

“Goalkeeping requires consistency and a lot of focus; he now needs to train like never before.”

“I know injuries could have interfered in the past with his progress but as a player, you need to be able to push yourself and bounce back better.”

Reiterating his desire of getting his position back at the national team, where Onyango and KCCA FC's Charles Lukwago have been key, Watenga said he would cherish a move to Sundowns in order to try and impress as Onyango has done.

“Of course, we all work hard to be like Denis [Onyango] or even better so if the chance [at Mamelodi Sundowns] comes to follow in his footsteps it would be a dream come true,” Watenga said on Friday.

“I just want to work hard and get back to the national team.”

Article continues below

The two-time Uganda Premier League (UPL) winning goalkeeper left Vipers, where Kajoba is the current coach, in 2018 after he failed to renew his contract and joined Bunna.

At the Venoms, where he enjoyed a successful seven-year stint, Watenga also won a domestic trophy.

When Uganda won the 2015 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia, Kajoba was the team's goalkeeping coach while Watenga was the custodian.