Vipers SC’s Iga reveals Mukasa and Konyaspor’s Miya inspiration

The teenager was promoted into the senior team and has also talked about his readiness for top-flight football in the new season

Vipers SC forward Najib Iga has revealed his hopes of emulating former Uganda international Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa as well as Farouk Miya.

The St Mary’s School student is already known as ‘Fimbo’ in reference to his love for the retired Crane and since he has been promoted to the senior team, he just wants to be like Mukasa.

“While I was growing up my dad and his friends always talked about [Andrew] ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa and heaped so much praise on his style of play and eye for goal,” Iga told the club’s website.

“Despite the fact that I did not watch him play, I know a lot about him and I have always wanted to emulate him. In fact, it’s the reason my dad and peers nicknamed me ‘Fimbo’.

“Uganda Cranes winger [Farouk] Miya is the other player whose character and humility inspire me.”

The youngster has likened his playing style to French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

“I think I play more like Frenchman [Antoine] Griezmann of Barcelona FC. I position myself well, I have good pace and I am very lethal in-front of goal,” Iga, who is expected to start enjoying first-team football in the 2020/21 season, said.

The 18-year-old left-footed forward was part of the U17 team that featured in the Caf tournament and has shared his experience.

“It was a total learning experience for me,” he added. “I remember my debut was against Ethiopia during the Caf U17 regional qualifiers in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. I was shy, nervous and really struggled to settle into the side.

“I was subsequently benched in the second game but got back into the starting eleven against Kenya in a must-win group game. I scored and felt so happy. It gave me confidence and things got better for me since then.”

Iga also spoke about his expectations of the new season where Vipers will take part in the Caf Champions League.

“Of course, I’m ready for a new challenge,” he concluded.

“My confidence and game have improved tremendously. Besides I am not afraid of competition so there is no better time than now.”

Iga is among several youngsters who have been graduating from the St Mary’s Kitende School which acts as the feeder team for the Vipers.